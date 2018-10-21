Sony Michel to have MRI on Monday

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel was carted off with a knee injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Bears and the wait for word on the severity of the injury will likely stretch beyond Sunday night.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Michel will have an MRI on Monday. Michel was injured when his leg twisted under a tackler on a play that resulted in a lost fumble for the Patriots.

Michel ended his brief appearance with four carries for 22 yards and one catch for 13 yards.

James White and Kenjon Barner filled in at running back the rest of the way. White caught two touchdowns and had 97 total yards on the afternoon. The Patriots have already placed Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill on injured reserve this year and will likely be considering potential additions to their backfield while awaiting final word on Michel’s outlook.