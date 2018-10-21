Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander likes QB Derek Anderson’s leadership ability.

Will the Dolphins trade WR DeVante Parker?

A look at where Patriots G Shaq Mason gets his motivation.

The Jets have a big test on Sunday.

Ravens DL Chris Wormley was relieved to get his first NFL sack.

Three key matchups for the Bengals on Sunday.

Browns DE Myles Garrett wants to take his frustrations out on the Buccaneers.

TE Vance McDonald has established himself with the Steelers.

Texans S Andre Hal has made a remarkable comeback.

Will the dropped passes stop for the Colts?

T Will Richardson went to injured reserve with RB Carlos Hyde joining the Jaguars.

Checking in with Titans fans that made the trip to London.

CB Bradley Roby joined in the Broncos turnaround on Thursday.

DE Chris Jones gets the Chiefs going in the locker room.

The Chargers battled jet lag upon arriving in London.

Has RB Marshawn Lynch played his final game for the Raiders?

LB Sean Lee is set to return to the Cowboys lineup.

CB Grant Haley’s promotion to the Giants active roster delighted his family.

A call for the Eagles to make an addition on offense.

Breaking down one of Washington’s big plays from last Sunday’s win.

Bears K Cody Parkey is trying to bounce back from last week’s big miss.

Who are the real Lions?

Rookie wide receivers could wind up making a big impact for the Packers.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen‘s profile keeps growing.

WR Mohamed Sanu expects to be in the Falcons lineup on Monday night.

How can the Panthers get off to a fast start on Sunday?

Saints OL Jermon Bushrod and his family suffered a tragic loss.

The Buccaneers will have to adapt after the Browns made a trade on Friday.

A look back at Cardinals offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich playing through a broken leg.

Rams WR Robert Woods is on his way to a career year.

A look at what 49ers DL Solomon Thomas has been going through.

The Seahawks have a following in Norway.