Titans get on the board early, but Chargers answer in London

The Tennessee Titans have still not scored a touchdown in the month of October. That could be a problem.

Tennessee opened today’s game against the Chargers in London with a long drive that ended with a field goal and an early 3-0 lead. But the Chargers instantly answered with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Tyrell Williams on their first offensive play. That made it 7-3.

The Titans’ offense certainly looked improved over last week, when they were shut out by the Ravens, but they still haven’t scored a touchdown in two weeks. The week before that shutout loss, the Titans were limited to four field goals in a 13-12 loss to the Bills.

The Chargers’ offense is having no trouble finding the end zone.