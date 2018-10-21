Titans score a touchdown, finally show signs of life

Getty Images

In their 11th quarter of October, the Titans finally scored a touchdown.

Tennessee’s offense, which was shut out last week and held to four field goals the week before, got a rushing touchdown from Derrick Henry in the third quarter today against the Chargers.

Henry hasn’t done much today, but his fellow running back Dion Lewis is having a good game, and the Titans’ offense is showing some signs of life after looking awful the last two weeks.

With the score 17-13 Chargers late in the third quarter, the fans in England may get a good game to the end, something London games have rarely been.