Tyrann Mathieu praises Deshaun Watson’s toughness

AP

The Texans have won four in a row after losing three in a row and their second-year quarterback is setting the kind of example that the rest of the roster hopes to emulate.

“He’s tough,” safety Tyrann Mathieu told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. “I can’t stress it enough. He’s everything we’re trying to be as a team.”

Although Watson has downplayed his effort to stay on the field despite rib and lung injuries, Mathieu made it clear that the other Texans realize what Watson is doing, and they appreciate it.

“We see him fighting and struggling,” Mathieu said, while agreeing with the notion that other players are less likely to complain about anything given everything Watson is dealing with.

Mathieu’s respect for Watson has its limits, however. Asked whether Mathieu would be willing to make the 12-hour bus trip back to Houston with Watson, Mathieu laughed and said, “I’m gonna get on this plane.”

The Texans have gotten on quite a run; they can make it five in a row on Thursday night, against former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler and his latest new team in Miami.