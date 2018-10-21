Tyrann Mathieu: Texans wanted to make Blake Bortles think

AP

The Texans executed a plan that prompted the Jaguars to bench quarterback Blake Bortles. So how did they pull it off?

Safety Tyrann Mathieu told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win that the Texans knew that Bortles likes to tuck the ball and run when his first read isn’t there. So the goal was to force him to try to go to his second read — or to make him think the first read would be there when it really wasn’t.

“We wanted to try to make him think a little bit,” Mathieu said. “We wanted to try to get him to go read to read.”

Mathieu said he was nevertheless surprised that the Jaguars made the change from Blake Bortles to Cody Kessler, and that the Jaguars increased the tempo and did more hurry-up offense after putting the backup in.

Mathieu intercepted a Kessler pass. Mathieu explained that, on the play, the Houston defense was in Cover Two and that he noticed a potential overthrow to running back T.J. Yeldon. The overthrow happened, Yeldon tipped the ball, and Mathieu caught it in stride.