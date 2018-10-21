Vikings clip Jets for 37-17 road win

AP

The Vikings offense had a tough time getting going on Sunday afternoon, but they came up with enough plays in the second half to pull away from the Jets.

Kirk Cousins put the final major touches on the 37-17 win with a 34-yard touchdown to wide receiver Aldrick Robinson with just over five minutes left to play in the game. The score was Cousins’ second touchdown of the game and it was the team’s second touchdown of the fourth quarter after they managed two touchdowns over the first three quarters of the game.

It looked for a moment like the Jets might be able to snatch momentum back when they took over near midfield after forcing a quick three-and-out on the previous Vikings drive. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes left the game with an ankle injury suffered while breaking up a deep pass to Robby Anderson and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold went in his replacement’s direction on the next play. Holton Hill picked off the pass and the Vikings were on their way to 4-2-1.

Darnold would throw another interception later in the fourth and the whole day was a frustrating one for the rookie. He’d played well in two straight Jets wins, but was just 17-of-42 for 206 yards against a strong Vikings defense. There wasn’t much help on the ground and the team will be monitoring Bilal Powell‘s condition after he left the game with a neck injury.

The Vikings got little on the ground in the first half as they built a 10-7 lead, but they pulled away behind Latavius Murray. Cousins was up and down, but Murray ran for a pair of touchdowns and finished the day with 67 yards on 14 carries as he continues to stand in for Dalvin Cook as the lead back.

Adam Thielen caught the first touchdown of the day for Minnesota and wound up with 110 receiving yards to join Charlie Hennigan as the only players with seven straight games of at least 100 receiving yards to open a season. He’ll try to run it to eight while the Vikings try to push their winning streak to four games against the Saints on Sunday night.