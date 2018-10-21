Vikings lead up to 13 points after Harrison Smith interception

AP

The Vikings offense drove for a touchdown to open the first half and they did the same to open the second half.

After forcing a Jets punt, Kirk Cousins led a nine-play, 64-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Latavius Murray that pushed the Vikings lead to 17-7. That drive included the first third down conversion by either team. They’d add to that lead a couple of minutes later.

A Sam Darnold pass to Robby Anderson was tipped into the air and Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked it off to set the Vikings up in prime scoring position. The Jets defense was able to keep the Vikings out of the end zone, but Dan Bailey‘s second field goal of the day upped the lead to 20-7 with just under six minutes to play in the third.

The interception was Darnold’s first of the day and the Jets also lost a fumble in the first half. Any more miscues might push this one too far out of reach.