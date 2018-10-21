Vikings up quickly on Adam Thielen touchdown

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen can tie an NFL record with 100 receiving yards on Sunday afternoon and he didn’t waste any time getting going against the Jets.

Thielen caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins less than two minutes into the game to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead on the road.

Thielen has had at least 100 receiving yards in all six games this season. Passing that mark again on Sunday would tie Charlie Hennigan’s record of seven straight games of at least 100 yards to open a season.

It’s also four straight weeks with a touchdown catch and that will help the Vikings as they try for a third straight win.