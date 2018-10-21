Vontaze Burfict heads to the locker room

AP

Vontaze Burfict probably won’t be fined $112,000 this week, if only because he’s not close enough to hit people.

Burfict limped off the field with a left hip injury in the third quarter, which is kind of a symbol of their night.

The Chiefs were leading 38-10 at the time Burfict left, but he hasn’t done much to keep it closer.

He’s missed a number of tackles, but the Chiefs are rolling, regardless. The Bengals were also without linebacker Nick Vigil, and Burfict’s injury will be a concern for them moving forward.