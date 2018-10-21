Wait for points in Baltimore ends in second quarter

Getty Images

The Saints came into Sunday’s game as the highest-scoring team in the league, but they haven’t found their way onto the scoreboard yet in Baltimore.

The Ravens are up 3-0 after a Justin Tucker field goal with just over six minutes left to play in the first half. Tucker’s field goal try came after Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh passed up a chance to kick to go for it on a previous fourth down and had his choice pay off with a John Brown first down catch.

Going for it on fourth down has been a big part of this game. The Saints did it four times on a 20-play opening drive, but were left without anything to show for it when gadget quarterback Taysom Hill fumbled inside the Ravens’ 5-yard-line on the fourth of those fourth down choices.

We’ve also seen three challenges — Harbaugh is 1-1 while Saints coach Sean Payton lost his — in a low-scoring and windy opening half in Baltimore.