Washington opens up game, scoring on Dak Prescott fumble

AP

Well, that will about do it in the battle for first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys had somehow, some way found a way to hang around until late in the fourth quarter. They held Washington to field goals on goal-line stands after the home team reached the Dallas 3 and Dallas 7 in the second half.

Washington held a precarious 13-10 lead when Dak Prescott fumbled at the Washington 1-yard line on a strip-sack by Ryan Kerrigan. Preston Smith picked it up and ran it in for the score that likely has iced the game with 4:55 remaining considering Dallas has gained only 209 yards.

Washington leads 20-10.

The Cowboys would not have even been in that situation if not for a holding call on rookie left guard Connor Williams, who has struggled all season. Williams had an obvious hold on Jonathan Allen, negating a 16-yard pass from Prescott to Cole Beasley to the Dallas 36.

It has proved a rough day for the Cowboys offensive line, particularly Williams, left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins. The Cowboys have had three offensive holds thus far.