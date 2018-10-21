Washington opens up game, scoring on Dak Prescott fumble

Posted by Charean Williams on October 21, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
AP

Well, that will about do it in the battle for first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys had somehow, some way found a way to hang around until late in the fourth quarter. They held Washington to field goals on goal-line stands after the home team reached the Dallas 3 and Dallas 7 in the second half.

Washington held a precarious 13-10 lead when Dak Prescott fumbled at the Washington 1-yard line on a strip-sack by Ryan Kerrigan. Preston Smith picked it up and ran it in for the score that likely has iced the game with 4:55 remaining considering Dallas has gained only 209 yards.

Washington leads 20-10.

The Cowboys would not have even been in that situation if not for a holding call on rookie left guard Connor Williams, who has struggled all season. Williams had an obvious hold on Jonathan Allen, negating a 16-yard pass from Prescott to Cole Beasley to the Dallas 36.

It has proved a rough day for the Cowboys offensive line, particularly Williams, left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins. The Cowboys have had three offensive holds thus far.

12 responses to “Washington opens up game, scoring on Dak Prescott fumble

  2. Leave the ROOKIE guard alone! it is called growing pains….well until your to old to keep growing… the Beast will be WIDE OPEN until it isnt. Skins, average qb, old rb, …… = winning? head scratcher..no?

  4. Tony Romo should be banned from doing Cowboys games. I never heard any commentator so biased in his rooting for the Cowboys! He cannot help himself! He even calls Prescott “Dak” instead of “Prescott”.
    I could not stand listening to him anymore so I muted the sound and watched the game that way.
    C’mon, Tony! Have more class than that, will ya?

    qckappa says:
    October 21, 2018 at 7:22 pm
    Alex Smith is a dummy, running out of bounds!!!

    Jay Gruden is a dummy, too, for his play calling on that last possession. He played not to lose instead of to win and it almost cost him the game.

  8. Cowboys got an easy one last week. Any team with an average to just below average defense is going to tie up Zeke (another subpar performance) and make Dak beat them. Dak isn’t capable. The Redskins and Eagles are making horrible play calling mistakes. The cowboys just aren’t good enough.

    I know the truth hurts but you should be thankful that Gruden and Pederson are keeping you in the division.

  10. Any Cowboy fan who still thinks Dak can play are either idiots or don’t watch the games. I got fed up and went to the garage and even the westwood one anouncers were calling out the open receivers. Dak can not play and he sucks. All he does is hold the damn ball and cost us games. HE IS HORRIBLE. if you cant see that you don’t watch the games. We lose because of Dak That’s a fact

  11. I’m not sure I’ve seen a more biased reffing crew… one of those guys either had a bet in or is a Cowboys hater. I mean moving the ball on a FG, when is the last time that was ever called?

