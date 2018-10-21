Week Seven “best bets”

Getty Images

Another week, another opportunity to win — or lose — some money in any of the six jurisdictions where sports wagering currently is legal.

So as you finalize your decisions, factor in our thoughts, generated in the form of the weekly “best bets” video. MDS and yours truly go back and forth through six picks against the spread.

This week’s collection of selections is in the video attached to this post.

Last week, we each went 2-1. For the year, I’m 9-8-1 and MDS is 6-11-1. Which shows how hard it is to consistently win at this. Which is why bookies drive Cadillacs.

