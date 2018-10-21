Week Seven early inactives

Getty Images

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Titans and Chargers in London and Week Seven will continue with seven games in the early afternoon slot. As we do every week, we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Patriots at Bears

Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, T Marcus Cannon, TE Jacob Hollister, DE John Simon, DL Geneo Grissom, OL Brian Schwenke, DL Keionta Davis

Bears:

Vikings at Jets

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, S Andrew Sendejo, DE Everson Griffen, T Riley Reiff

Jets: CB Buster Skrine, S Marcus Maye, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Trumaine Johnson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DL Foley Fatukasi, CB Derrick Jones

Bills at Colts

Bills: QB Josh Allen, RB Taiwan Jones, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller

Colts: TE Jack Doyle, DT Denico Autry, S Clayton Geathers, WR Ryan Grant, RB Robert Turbin

Browns at Buccaneers

Browns: CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Da’Mari Scott, QB Drew Stanton, DL Carl Davis

Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, Shaun Wilson, OL Alex Cappa, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Demone Harris

Lions at Dolphins

Lions: DE Ziggy Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, DE Kerry Hyder, WR Brandon Powell, G Joe Dahl, T Andrew Donnal, CB Lenzy Pipkins

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, DE Charles Harris, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR DeVante Parker, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, S Maurice Smith

Panthers at Eagles

Panthers: LB Andrew Smith

Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, LB Nathan Gerry, RB Darren Sproles, S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: CB Aaron Colvin, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Brian Peters, CB Shareece Wright

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O'Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, RB Carlos Hyde