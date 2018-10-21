Week Seven early inactives

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Titans and Chargers in London and Week Seven will continue with seven games in the early afternoon slot. As we do every week, we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Patriots at Bears
Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, T Marcus Cannon, TE Jacob Hollister, DE John Simon, DL Geneo Grissom, OL Brian Schwenke, DL Keionta Davis
Bears:
Vikings at Jets
Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, S Andrew Sendejo, DE Everson Griffen, T Riley Reiff
Jets: CB Buster Skrine, S Marcus Maye, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Trumaine Johnson, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DL Foley Fatukasi, CB Derrick Jones
Bills at Colts
Bills: QB Josh Allen, RB Taiwan Jones, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller
Colts: TE Jack Doyle, DT Denico Autry, S Clayton Geathers, WR Ryan Grant, RB Robert Turbin
Browns at Buccaneers
Browns: CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, WR Rashard Higgins, WR Da’Mari Scott, QB Drew Stanton, DL Carl Davis
Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, Shaun Wilson, OL Alex Cappa, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Demone Harris
Lions at Dolphins
Lions: DE Ziggy Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, DE Kerry Hyder, WR Brandon Powell, G Joe Dahl, T Andrew Donnal, CB Lenzy Pipkins
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, DE Charles Harris, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR DeVante Parker, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, S Maurice Smith
Panthers at Eagles
Panthers: LB Andrew Smith
Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, LB Nathan Gerry, RB Darren Sproles, S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones
Texans at Jaguars
Texans: CB Aaron Colvin, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Brian Peters, CB Shareece Wright
Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O'Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, RB Carlos Hyde