24 London games in 12 seasons, and still no matchups of two winning teams

The NFL has been playing regular-season games in London for 12 seasons, and Sunday’s Eagles-Jaguars game will be the 24th game in the series. And the league has still never matched up two teams with winning records.

The Eagles and Jaguars are both 3-4, and their game will be the eighth time that both teams playing in London have losing records going into the game. There has never been a single game in London in which both teams have winning records going into the game.

It’s not that the NFL isn’t trying to book good games in London. The Eagles, after all, are the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Jaguars were in the AFC Championship Game last season. At the time the schedule came out, Eagles-Jaguars looked like a great game. It just hasn’t turned out that way.

Ticket sales seem to be going well in London, so the NFL probably isn’t too concerned. But it would be nice if, some day, the NFL fans in London could see a game between two good teams. So far, they haven’t.

Here are the 24 London games so far, with the teams’ records heading into the game:

2007: Giants (5-2) vs. Dolphins (0-7)

2008: Chargers (3-4) vs. Saints (3-4)

2009: Patriots (4-2) vs. Buccaneers (0-6)

2010: Broncos (2-5) vs. 49ers (1-6)

2011: Bears (3-3) vs. Buccaneers (4-2)

2012: Patriots (4-3) vs. Rams (3-4)

2013: Steelers (0-3) vs. Vikings (0-3)

2013: 49ers (5-2) vs. Jaguars (0-7)

2014: Dolphins (1-2) vs. Raiders (0-3)

2014: Lions (5-2) vs. Falcons (2-5)

2014: Cowboys (6-3) vs. Jaguars (1-8)

2015: Jets (2-1) vs. Dolphins (1-2)

2015: Bills (3-3) vs. Jaguars (1-5)

2015: Lions (1-6) vs. Chiefs (2-5)

2016: Colts (1-2) vs. Jaguars (0-3)

2016: Giants (3-3) vs. Rams (3-3)

2016: Washington (4-3) vs. Bengals (3-4)

2017: Jaguars (1-1) vs. Ravens (2-0)

2017: Saints (1-2) vs. Dolphins (1-1)

2017: Cardinals (3-3) vs. Rams (4-2)

2017: Vikings (5-2) vs. Browns (0-7)

2018: Seahawks (2-3) vs. Raiders (1-4)

2018: Titans (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)

2018: Jaguars (3-4) vs. Eagles (3-4)