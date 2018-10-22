49ers place Adrian Colbert on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers needed a roster spot to re-sign quarterback Tom Savage. To make room, they placed free safety Adrian Colbert on injured reserve.

Colbert has a high-ankle sprain. He injured his right ankle in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

In seven games this season, Colbert made 20 tackles and defensed a pass.

“We had a challenge for him the last few weeks, and I thought in this game he had covered sideline to sideline very well just running and hitting,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “And (he) made a real good play on the play he got hurt on also. They tried to challenge us, go over the top which you want the corner there on but usually the middle third player will show up with the speed Colbert has and he did and he made a good play and unfortunately he got hurt.”

Rookie D.J. Reed will get the first shot to replace Colbert, though Shanahan didn’t rule out moving cornerback Jimmie Ward back to safety once he recovers from his hamstring injury.