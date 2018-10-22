Adam Gase on playing DeVante Parker Thursday: We don’t have any more receivers

Getty Images

The agent for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker called Dolphins head coach Adam Gase incompetent on Sunday because his client was not in the lineup despite being healthy enough to play.

Gase said Monday that the comments didn’t bother him that much and that he’s spoken to Parker a little bit about the situation. That situation is set up to be a better one for Parker this week.

The Dolphins are playing the Texans on Thursday night and Gase announced that Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson are both going to miss the game. That means Parker will be joining Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant in the lineup.

“We don’t have any more receivers,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Gase said there’s a good chance that Wilson lands on injured reserve and that the team will reassess Stills’ status heading into Week Nine.