Adam Jones set to return this week

Broncos cornerback Adam Jones “is ready to play,” coach Vance Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Jones will practice Wednesday.

He has missed the past two games with a thigh injury.

The Broncos also are hopeful that offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and linebacker Shane Ray (wrist/ankle) practice some this week.

Running back Royce Freeman (ankle) and safety Darian Stewart (neck/stinger) are day to day, Joseph said.

Receiver DaeSean Hamilton likely misses some time with an MCL sprain of his right knee.