Albert Wilson could miss rest of year with hip injury

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has been having his most productive NFL season, but he may not be able to keep it going.

Wilson injured his hip in Sunday’s loss to the Lions and his agent Drew Rosenhaus said that early indications are that an absence of several weeks would be the best news to come out of his MRI. The flip side is that Wilson may not play again until 2019.

“Unfortunately it looks significant,” Rosenhaus said on WSVN, via the Miami Herald. “The best case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks. The worst case scenario is he could possibly miss the rest of the season. I’m sure the Dolphins will make that determination in the next few days. But certainly he’s not going to be available in the immediate future.”

Kenny Stills also left Sunday’s game with an injury, so the Dolphins ended the day with two healthy receivers in the game. They could move DeVante Parker back into the rotation, although his agent blasted head coach Adam Gase for not playing his client on Sunday so that relationship may be strained at the very least.