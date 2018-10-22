Andy Dalton on blowout loss: “It’s just one game”

Getty Images

The Bengals were destroyed by the Chiefs on Sunday night, but quarterback Andy Dalton says his team needs to be careful not to overreact.

Dalton noted that the 45-10 loss counts the same in the standings as any other loss, and he thinks the Bengals remain well-positioned in the AFC North.

“It’s just one game. We’ve got another one next week,” Dalton said. “As much as this one sucks, like I said, everything’s still right there. We’re in a great position. We’ve got to go take advantage of it.”

It is, indeed, just one game. And if the playoffs started today, the 4-3 Bengals would be in, as a wild card team, with tiebreaker edges over the 4-3 Ravens and Dolphins.

But if the Bengals want to think of themselves as contenders, they need to be competitive with good teams. And the Bengals showed last night that they’re a long way behind the best team in the AFC.