Bill O’Brien not sure history with Brock Osweiler has “bearing” on Thursday’s game

There’s been no word for the Dolphins about who will be playing quarterback for them on Thursday night, but indications last week were that the odds are against Ryan Tannehill returning to action on a short week.

If that’s the case, Brock Osweiler would get a third straight start for the Dolphins in a stadium he called home for one season. Osweiler was a big free agent acquisition by the Texans in 2016, but he didn’t have a good season and wound up being benched in favor of Tom Savage before the regular season was over.

Osweiler would return to the lineup when Savage was injured, but was traded along with a second-round pick to the Browns in 2017. On Monday, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked if that time in Houston would help him prepare to face Osweiler.

“Yeah, but that was a long time ago,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “That was just for one year. I’m not sure that has any bearing at all.”

Osweiler has played pretty well for Miami the last two weeks, but did take four sacks in Sunday’s loss to the Lions and will need to avoid a repeat against a strong Texans defensive front if he’s going to make a happy return to Houston.