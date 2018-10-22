Blake Bortles is back, baby

AP

The benching didn’t last for long.

The Jaguars have announced that starting quarterback Blake Bortles will start Sunday’s game in London against the Eagles.

Coach Doug Marrone issued a statement announcing the decision: “I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team’s starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win.”

Of course, Bortles being the “starting quarterback” doesn’t mean he’ll be the finishing quarterback. Maybe Bortles will be yanked as needed, if/when he’s not getting it done.

Or maybe Marrone will reserve the right to go back and forth, with a more up-tempo offense employed with Cody Kessler in the game and a more deliberate, run-based attack with Bortles in the game. Eleven years ago, the Cardinals tried a two-quarterback system, periodically pulling Matt Leinart for Kurt Warner and then re-inserting Leinart, until Leinart suffered a broken collarbone.

Whatever the decision at quarterback, the issues in Jacksonville run deeper than the most important position on the field. But it’s still the most important position on the field, and the Jaguars currently need improved play there, whether it’s from Bortles, Kessler, or someone else.