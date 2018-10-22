Brock Osweiler on facing Texans: Just another game

Getty Images

After the Texans traded quarterback Brock Osweiler and a second-round pick to the Browns in 2017, word surfaced that he and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien had a heated argument in the locker room of the final game of the regular season.

The impetus was reportedly an injury to Tom Savage, who had replaced Osweiler in the starting lineup, and Osweiler’s negative reaction to the team turning back to him for that reason. O’Brien reportedly threw an arm out to keep Osweiler from walking away, which led to Osweiler feeling he was being “held hostage.”

That incident was believed to give the Texans all the reason they needed to trade Osweiler, but any bad feelings about it didn’t come up with either man on Monday. O’Brien said that the team’s history with Osweiler has no bearing on this Thursday’s game and Osweiler called it “just another game” when he spoke to reporters.

The Texans went to the playoffs that season and advanced to the divisional round with Osweiler in the lineup for a win over the Raiders. Osweiler said Monday, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, that he is “very proud of the things we accomplished” in Houston and that he has no “ill will” toward the team for how things played out.