Brock Osweiler to start again for Dolphins against Texans

Getty Images

Brocktober’s going to last at least one more week.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out again this week, which means Brock Osweiler will get another start.

The fact it comes in a short week made it less likely that Tannehill was going to play anyway, but the fact it comes against the Texans makes it a little spicy.

The Texans gave Osweiler a four-year, $72 million deal to be their franchise quarterback in 2016, and then gave the Browns a second-round pick a year later just to get him off the books. Naturally, the Texans are downplaying it.

While the expectations were unfair to Osweiler then — going sight-unseen into a new situation was far from ideal — now he’s playing with house money.

He’s been largely OK during his relief role with the Dolphins, completing 67.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and two interceptions.