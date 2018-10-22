Broncos listening to offers on Demaryius Thomas, not Emmanuel Sanders

Getty Images

With the league’s trade deadline looming next week and a number of teams obviously out of contention, it’s time for them to thinking about flipping parts for the future.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are “listening to offers” for veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, but don’t seem inclined to part with Emmanuel Sanders.

Thomas, 30, remains a productive wideout (33 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns), and has one year left on a big contract ($14 million next year). The former first-rounder has five Pro Bowls on his resume.

A number of teams have apparently called the Broncos, which isn’t surprising. But there are a few other teams with veteran wideouts with uncertain futures, which could make it an interesting market.