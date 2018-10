Getty Images

The Broncos already knew guard Ron Leary was lost for the season, now they’ve replaced him on the roster.

The team announced Leary had been placed on injured reserve, and that they had signed guard/center Nico Falah off the Jets practice squad.

Falah, an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal, was in camp with the Titans, and spent the first seven weeks of the regular season with the Jets.

Leary suffered a torn Achilles a week ago, adding to the injury problems for the Broncos.