Buccaneers bring back Riley Bullough, place Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost two linebackers to season-ending torn ACLs during Sunday’s overtime win against the Browns and they filled one of their roster spots on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Riley Bullough and placed Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy on injured reserve.

Bullough signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent most of the year on the practice squad before joining the active roster in December. Bullough made two tackles in three games and got waived with an injury settlement last month.

The signing brings the Buccaneers back to five linebackers and they have another roster spot to fill before heading to Cincinnati in Week Eight.