Bucs lose Jack Cichy to a torn ACL as well

Sunday was a bad day for the knees of Buccaneers linebackers.

Monday brought confirmation that Kwon Alexander tore his ACL and there are also multiple reports that Jack Cichy has been diagnosed with the same injury.

Cichy is no stranger to serious injuries. The sixth-round pick missed a big chunk of the 2016 season with a torn pectoral muscle and didn’t play at all last season because of a torn ACL. This year’s tear is in the other knee, but it’s another long rehab process for the rookie.

Cichy’s loss will be felt more on special teams than defense. He’d played over half the special teams snaps this year, but only played six snaps on defense. He recorded four tackles in his six appearances.