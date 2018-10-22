Cardinals sign Eddie Pleasant

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed safety Eddie Pleasant. They released cornerback Deatrick Nichols in a corresponding move.

Pleasant played 78 games with Houston the past six seasons and made 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 30 special teams tackles.

He entered the league with the Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012 out of Oregon.

Pleasant, 29, spent the preseason with Patriots, who released him Aug. 27.

The Cardinals promoted Nichols for Thursday’s game but ended up making him inactive.

Nichols joined the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent in May out of South Florida and spent the first five weeks of the season on the team’s active roster. He played two games with one special teams tackle before they waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.