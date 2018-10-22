Colts running game took off on Sunday

Getty Images

When quarterback Andrew Luck was on pace to set a single-season record for pass attempts earlier this month, Colts head coach Frank Reich said he wanted Luck to throw the ball less often.

Making that happen requires your offense to thrive when the ball is on the ground and that’s not something that’s happened all that often since Luck entered the NFL. It did happen on Sunday against the Bills, however.

The Colts ran for 220 yards, which is the most they’ve had since Luck entered the league, and Marlon Mack‘s 126 yards are the most by any back sharing a backfield with Luck. The quarterback was happy to have less to do.

“It’s fun. It’s fun,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “In between series, talking to Andrew — just when the run game gets going like that — he kept saying, ‘Hey, let’s just keep running it, let’s keep running it.’ The O-line, you can’t say enough about how they played.”

Mack has only played in three games this season because of a hamstring injury and the Colts’ two wins have both come with him in the lineup. Those games have also been the lightest workloads of the year for Luck, which suggests that consistent production in the run game would make life much easier for the Colts over the nine games left on their schedule.