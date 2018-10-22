Cowboys cut Brice Butler

Getty Images

The Cowboys are cutting Brice Butler to make room for Amari Cooper.

They signed Butler on Sept. 18, but he played only three snaps in one game.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys, arriving in a trade with Oakland. He left in free agency this spring, signing with the Cardinals. Arizona released him before the start of the season.

Butler made 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns in his career in Dallas, including 15 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. He caught no passes this season.