Darron Lee: Wheels aren’t falling off for the Jets this year

AP

The Jets got thumped by the Vikings on Sunday, which ended a three-game winning streak and left the team at 3-4 on the season.

It’s not an unfamiliar spot for the Jets. They won three in a row early last season, but followed that up with three losses in a row and went 2-9 over the final 11 weeks of the season as just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

Given the result against Minnesota, some might wonder if the Jets are headed for a similar downward spiral this time around. Linebacker Darron Lee said that isn’t going happen.

“It’s nothing to sit here and hit the panic button about,” Lee said, via NJ.com. “We’re fine. No one is worried or panicking here. We’re fine as a group. We’re a lot more close-knit [than last year]. I know in a couple years past, since I’ve been here, the wheels have fallen off and all hell would break loose. But we’re fine, and no one is panicking here. We weren’t as close-knit as a group as we are now. Nobody has got their head hanging down.”

The Jets are headed to Chicago and Miami the next two weeks before a Week 10 home game against the Bills sends them into their bye week. Getting to that point with a record of .500 or better would go a long way toward proving Lee right about the team’s resiliency.