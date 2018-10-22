Demaryius Thomas feels end of his time in Denver may be “coming up”

Getty Images

A report this weekend indicated that the Broncos are fielding trade offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and the wideout heard them.

Thomas said he thought he’d be the subject of such trade reports, but understands that football is a business and “it happens once you get older.” Thomas, who has one year left on his deal, said he’d rather stay put, but feels like trade chatter has been going on long enough for him to think there’s something behind it.

“That’s a good thing if somebody is interested because then I can still play ball, I still got a chance, if I get traded,” Thomas said, via Zac Stevens of BSN Denver. “Of course I want to be here but I’ve been hearing it the whole season now. So I feel like somewhat it is true [that] my time here is coming up, but I don’t know.”

Thomas has 33 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.