Derek Anderson will start again this week

Getty Images

The Bills will start Derek Anderson at quarterback again this week, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.

Josh Allen remains out with an elbow injury. He was injured during an Oct. 14 game against the Texans.

The first-round pick is 2-3 this season, having completed 75 of 139 passes for 832 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Anderson, who signed with the Bills on Oct. 9, completed 20 of 31 passes for 175 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Anderson, 35, has made 48 career starts, going 20-28. He has completed 889 of 1,635 passes for 10,558 yards with 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.