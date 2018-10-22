DeVante Parker says he doesn’t agree with agent’s criticism of Adam Gase

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is doing damage control a day after his agent called coach Adam Gase a liar.

After Parker was inactive for the Dolphins’ loss on Sunday, his agent put out a blistering statement ripping Gase. But Parker told reporters today that he didn’t authorize his agent to make that statement and doesn’t agree with it.

“I don’t feel that way about coach,” Parker said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Parker said he’s not going to fire his agent, but he does wish his agent wouldn’t have inflamed the situation.

The Dolphins lost two receivers, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, to injuries on Sunday. Because of that, Parker is expected to play for the Dolphins on Thursday night against the Texans.