Posted by Josh Alper on October 22, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his message to the team after Sunday’s loss was to tell them that the “pressure’s off” now that they are 3-4 on the year.

Many found that message counterintuitive given the expectations that accompanied the team into the season and Pederson was asked about what he meant during a Monday press conference. Pederson clarified that he knows pressure to perform still exists, but said he wants players and coaches to stop putting undue pressure on themselves and “wanted to reiterate to the team that you don’t have to do that.”

Pederson acknowledged that the Eagles “kind of dug ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” but noted that the team has five divisional games left and can still control their fate. He also expressed his belief that the team will find its footing.

“Listen, I have so much confidence in this football team, you don’t understand,” Pederson said. “Listen, we’re losing games by just a couple of plays. We lost the Tennessee game fourth-and-15. We lost yesterday, you could say the fourth-and-10 play. You could almost say the last couple plays of the game. It’s coming down to two, three plays and we’re sitting here at 5-2, instead of 3-4. We’re only talking about a couple of plays and this thing is different. We’re talking a whole another deal. I have so much confidence in this football team and coaching staff that we’re going to get this fixed.”

The Eagles will head to London this week to face the Jaguars and then they’ll return home for a bye that they hope will set the table for a strong finish to the regular season.

20 responses to “Doug Pederson: I have so much confidence we’re going to get this fixed

  3. The division is so bad that the eagles still have as good a chance as anyone in it. There’s some work to be done despite that though and with the jags struggling they need to get started on Sunday.

  5. He sounds like a player not a head coach — woulda coulda shoulda. I guess he never listened to Bill Parcells say “You are what your record says you are.” Too easy to make excuses than face facts.

    Or, as the inimitable Harry Caray used to say, “If ifs and buts were candy & nuts every day would be Christmas.” Harry knew what Dougie does not.

    Eagles will be eliminated by Christmas.

  7. Guess what, Doug Petersen ….. all the other teams and their fans are saying to you what Jason Kelce kept yelling when he got up at your Super Bowl win celebration!

    Petersen is finding out that the thing that’s harder to do than winning a Super Bowl is to win it again.
    I said before the season that there was no way the Eagles would win another Super Bowl this year and it looks like they are obliging me.

  8. A play here, a quarter there. They were up 17-0 going into the 4th quarter and then were gifted by the Refs on a turnover being reversed and still lost.

  10. At the start of the season all we heard out of Phlly was comments about a dynasty. Reminded me of Seattle fans a few years ago. The only difference is the Seahawks actually made it to the Super Bowl a second time.

  16. Yo, Peederson. Your confidence will snowball into double digit losses if you really work at it!

  17. Peederson is seen holding a sign that says “we won a snooper bowl”.

    He had no audience to see the sign.

  19. I’ve been an Eagles fan since the early ’80’s and Doug Pederson is the only coach to bring us a Lombardi. So I trust him and every Eagles fan should trust him.

  20. With the exception of blowouts almost every game comes down to a handful of plays that if they’d gone the other way would change the outcome. Every single team has losses like that.

    Woulda shoulda coulda. If you don’t make those handful of plays you lose.

    Make the plays and have the attention to detail in preparation that keeps your team focused so they do so. Every single opponent brings their best effort against the reigning champs. They want that win against you more than any other team.

