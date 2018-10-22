Doug Pederson: I have so much confidence we’re going to get this fixed

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said his message to the team after Sunday’s loss was to tell them that the “pressure’s off” now that they are 3-4 on the year.

Many found that message counterintuitive given the expectations that accompanied the team into the season and Pederson was asked about what he meant during a Monday press conference. Pederson clarified that he knows pressure to perform still exists, but said he wants players and coaches to stop putting undue pressure on themselves and “wanted to reiterate to the team that you don’t have to do that.”

Pederson acknowledged that the Eagles “kind of dug ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” but noted that the team has five divisional games left and can still control their fate. He also expressed his belief that the team will find its footing.

“Listen, I have so much confidence in this football team, you don’t understand,” Pederson said. “Listen, we’re losing games by just a couple of plays. We lost the Tennessee game fourth-and-15. We lost yesterday, you could say the fourth-and-10 play. You could almost say the last couple plays of the game. It’s coming down to two, three plays and we’re sitting here at 5-2, instead of 3-4. We’re only talking about a couple of plays and this thing is different. We’re talking a whole another deal. I have so much confidence in this football team and coaching staff that we’re going to get this fixed.”

The Eagles will head to London this week to face the Jaguars and then they’ll return home for a bye that they hope will set the table for a strong finish to the regular season.