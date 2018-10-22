Eagles, Jaguars facing a desperation game in London

Getty Images

The NFL still hasn’t sent to London a game involving two teams with winning records. It looked like that would change this year, once the Eagles and Jaguars landed on the schedule for Week Eight in England. Come the eighth Sunday of the season, however, both teams unexpectedly will having losing records. But the stench of desperation should make the contest between the 3-4 Eagles and 3-4 Jaguars intense, intriguing, and potentially memorable.

Assuming that both teams show up and play hard, and well. Based on the manner in which the two teams have performed in recent weeks, there’s no guarantee that either or both will be bringing their A games in a season that, to date, is squarely a C-plus.

For more on the current state of the defending Super Bowl champions and the AFC finalists (hey, that accomplishment was enough to get the Colts to hang a banner), check out this video from the set of Football Night in America, featuring analysis from Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, and some guy who snuck in the side door and pulled up a seat to the big table.