Evan Engram, Grady Jarrett will play tonight

Giants tight end Evan Engram returns after missing the past three games with a knee injury. He officially is active.

The Giants’ inactives are offensive guard Patrick Omameh (knee), receiver Jawill Davis (concussion), quarterback Kyle Lauletta, safety Kamrin Moore, receiver Russell Shepard (neck), cornerback Mike Jordan and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Spencer Pulley will replace Omameh in the starting lineup.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett returns after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

Kicker Matt Bryant is among the team’s inactives with a hamstring injury. Giorgio Tavecchio will handle the duties tonight.

The Falcons’ other inactives are running back Brian Hill, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, defensive end Steven Means, offensive guard Zac Kerin, offensive tackle Matt Gono and defensive tackle Michael Bennett.