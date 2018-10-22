Falcons go up 20-6 on Tevin Coleman run

AP

Tevin Coleman busted the game open with a 30-yard touchdown run. It gave the Falcons a 20-6 lead with 7:47 remaining.

Considering the Giants have yet to reach the end zone, it seems a long shot they will score two touchdowns in the final few minutes of the fourth quarter to tie it.

Coleman had only 14 yards on nine carries before breaking free.

Giorgio Tavecchio, subbing for injured kicker Matt Bryant, has won himself a job somewhere if not Atlanta. He has field goals of 40 and 50 yards tonight.

The Giants’ only two scores have come on field goals of 31 and 36 yards by Aldrick Rosas.