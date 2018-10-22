Falcons’ goal-line stand keeps Giants out of end zone

AP

Eli Manning found a big play, but he couldn’t find the end zone.

On the first possession of the second half, the Giants had a golden chance to tie the game. Manning found Sterling Shepard for a 53-yard gain to the Atlanta 10.

Saquon Barkley gained 2 yards on first down, and Manning ran for 7 on second down. Barkley was stopped for no gain on third down, and the Giants chose to go for it on fourth down.

Manning rolled right and thew incomplete to Scott Simonson.

Replays showed Giants coach Pat Shurmur yelling, “What? Throw to Odell [Beckham].”

Manning now is 14-of-19 for 207 yards, but the Giants still trail 10-3.