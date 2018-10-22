Falcons hold on for 23-20 victory over Giants

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 22, 2018, 11:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

In his first game with the Atlanta Falcons after signing earlier this week in place of an injured Matt Bryant, Giorgio Tavecchio converted a 56-yard field goal with 1:55 left to play to seal a 23-20 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

After a 2-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run brought the Giants with eight at 20-12 with 4:47 remaining, the Falcons bled nearly three minutes off the clock and Tavecchio’s career-long field goal gave the Falcons the 11-point cushion they needed to hold the victory.

Sterling Shepard caught a 58-yard pass on the following possession and Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown from Eli Manning with five seconds remaining to pull within three after a successful two-point conversion, but the Falcons recovered the onside kick to officially put the game away.

Tavecchio’s previous career-long was a 53-yard field goal with the Oakland Raiders last season.

Matt Ryan threw for 379 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Coleman rushed for 50 yards and a score in place of an injured Devonta Freeman to lead the way for the Falcons.

Ryan hit Marvin Hall for a 47-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first half.

Aldrick Rosas and Taveccho traded field goals over the next two quarters as the game remained within a single score until the midway point of the fourth quarter.

Tevin Coleman broke a 30-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 65-yard drive that gave Atlanta a 20-6 lead with 7:47 left to play.

The Giants finally managed to mount a touchdown drive of their own. A nine-play, 78-yard drive ended with Barkley pushing into the end zone from two yards out to make it a 20-12 game. New York would go for a two-point conversion instead of kicking an extra point, but Manning’s pass for Beckham was incomplete leaving it an eight-point game.

Barkley was limited to just 43 yards on 14 carries on the ground for the Giants, but did catch nine passes for 51 yards on the night.

Shepard (167) and Beckham (143) each went over 100 yards receiving on the night as Manning threw for 399 yards and a touchdown on the night for the Giants.

8 responses to "Falcons hold on for 23-20 victory over Giants

  1. eli is DONE. washed up.

    but worse than him, is the giants’ fraud of a head coach.

    us browns fans know all too well about his confused, blank stare…no idea why you go for 2 when the extra point still keeps the game within a touchdown…and to qb sneak predictably on the goal line TWICE WITH NO TIMEOUTS is a FIREABLE offense.

    shurmur is a moron. NOT HEAD COACH MATERIAL THEN, NOW, and EVER.

  3. Holy cow what a trainwreck, witten is junkkkkk in the booth, calling georgio a rookie and just incoherent. Boog is just nonsense cutting in, and tess has to try way too hard to make up for wittens boring uncharismatic commentary. I feel as if tess and someone else would be much better. As for shurmur he’s a moron, if they kick the field goal we are tied and the 2 point call was simply stupid. Eli is done, he had a great career but he just doesnt have the arm anymore… the first sneak called by shurmur also was AWFUL.

  4. I agree with the announcers….why call two QB sneaks with time running out like that. If effectively gives you zero chance to win. Had they recovered the onside kickoff they left themselves with no time. Incomprehensible.

  5. Shurmur’s press conference is about as painful as I expected. WFAN is going to get six days of content out of this presser. There’s a tinge of Hue Jackson in that he’s saying things that tend to signal dark times (“Did our guys not fight hard? Want to ask me about a good play instead of a bad play?” etc etc. he’d be better off saying “are you not entertained?”)

  6. This game was the Toilet Bowl. On the bright side of things, at least it wasn’t a 35 point blowout. Eli Manning should have left the Giants when he had the chance. Going to the Jaguars would have made the most amount of sense. Tom Coughlin is the executive vice president of football operations for Jacksonville, and he’s still a better quarterback than Bortles.

  7. These were two very bad football teams, I’m just going to be honest here. Falcons committing two false start penalties on 3rd and 1 to end the game was atrocious. Going for the field goal was gutsy sure, kudos to Quinn. But that offense is just a sputtering version of it’s Superbowl self from two seasons ago. Haven’t been good since Kyle left. Same with the Giants. Ask those offensive weapons and that is the end product they put up on the scoreboard? Pathetic.

    Giants coaching staff looks like they have no idea how to draw up a situational offense. Sterling Shepherd catches basically a free touchdown and he stops and stutters, only to take more time off the clock. Two failed goal line QB sneaks? You have one of the best tailbacks in all of football and YOU DECIDE TO SNEAK IT? Time would fall me if i were to go into detail on everything wrong with the Giants. They haven’t been effective on offense since Coughlin left. That was a bad football game and I’m ashamed I stuck around to watch that ending.

    Also thought the commentary and TV production crew for ESPN was bad. They spent time talking about Barkley’s thighs and took time to actually cut away to shots of his lower section live…. But later in the game he makes an amazing catch, falls, gets back up and breaks a tackle for the first and ESPN decided to show Jason Witten running his mouth about something unrelated to the play? That was a big play AMD they should have showed it.

    Just bad bad bad football from two teams that should be explosive given the playmakers they have. Disappointing on so many levels.

