Falcons lead 7-0 on Marvin Hall touchdown catch

AP

The Falcons and Giants went 25:09 trading sacks and punts. Finally, someone has scored.

That someone is not Odell Beckham or Julio Jones or Saquon Barkley or Calvin Ridley. Much to the chagrin of Fantasy Football players.

Falcons receiver Marvin Hall scored his second career touchdown, catching a 47-yarder from Matt Ryan. It gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead as the game nears halftime.

Neither team had done much on offense before that possession. The Giants have 70 yards. The Falcons now have 176.

The teams have combined for six punts and six sacks.