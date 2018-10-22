Falcons lead Giants 10-3 at halftime

AP

No need to wonder why the Giants are 1-5 and the Falcons are 2-4. The first half showed why both teams are where they are.

In an awful first half, the Falcons lead 10-3.

The game had no score until 4:51 remained until halftime.

The Giants produced 147 yards, allowed four sacks and punted three times. The Falcons gained 191 yards, allowed three sacks and punted three times.

The teams have combined for 41 rushing yards, with Saquon Barkley getting 8 yards on seven carries.

Atlanta took a 7-0 lead on a 47-yard pass from Matt Ryan to Marvin Hall. The Giants then had an 11-play, 77-yard drive, getting to the Atlanta 9-yard line before Eli Manning was sacked. They settled for a 31-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.

The Falcons got a field goal of their own when Giants safety Michael Thomas drew a 38-yard interference penalty on Julio Jones to set up a 40-yard field goal by Giorgio Tavecchio with three seconds remaining in the half.

Jones has five catches for 57 yards, and Odell Beckham has three for 57. Hall has two receptions for 56 yards, and Sterling Shepard two for 50.

Manning has completed 13 of 16 passes for 154 yards, while Ryan is 12-for-18 for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, returning to action after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, has two sacks.