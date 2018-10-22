Hue Jackson has “no doubt” higher-ups support him

Getty Images

Hue Jackson isn’t worried about his job security. That’s because the Browns’ third-year head coach has “no doubt” he has the full support of team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and General Manager John Dorsey.

“No doubt. No doubt. None. No question,” Jackson said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Jackson survived after going 1-15 in 2016. He survived after going 0-16 in 2017. He survived a G.M. change last December.

Despite a 2-35-1 record, Jackson remains in his office and on the job.

“I’ve always had added pressure to win now,” Jackson said. “I think everything we’ve tried to do is win now. Our players and our coaches are doing everything that we can to win each and every game we play. That’s why you play. Nothing more; nothing less than that. I don’t feel any extra pressure of, ‘Boy, Hue, you better win or else.’ I have never felt that since I’ve been here.

“I’m trying to do the best job that I can with the staff and with the players, and we have to find a way to win some games. That is just the nature of the business.”

Jackson remains confident in his position within the organization because of “conversations.” He said he meets with Dorsey “all of the time” on Mondays after games, including today.