Hue Jackson: I never said I was taking over offensive playcalling

Posted by Josh Alper on October 22, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson hired Todd Haley as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason and gave him control of the team’s playcalling after handling it himself the last two years.

That made it notable that Jackson said he feels a need to be more involved in the offense after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers. On Monday, Jackson revisited those comments and explained that he is not planning to take back control of the playbook from Haley.

“I never said I would take over the playcalling,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I said I needed to help. I have to be careful not to get too frustrated too.”

Jackson said that Haley is “very open” to his plan to infuse himself into the offensive staff’s work, which is something Haley would have to say if he’s going to avoid losing his job or creating a contentious work environment with the guy above him in the team’s hierarchy. We’ll see how the new arrangement is working when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh in Week Eight.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Hue Jackson: I never said I was taking over offensive playcalling

  4. Gotta give Hue credit, no one this side of Jeff Fisher has kept a head coaching job longer and deserved it less. At least Fisher was 7 – 9 or 8 – 8 most seasons.

  6. Hue wants to take credit for Mayfield’s development while effectively demoting Haley without the GM or owners being involved. This is going to get messy – just as everyone suspected. Haley is a good OC but difficult to work with; Hue is just difficult.

  7. Defense needs more work, too. It’s sooooo difficult for them to run their base defense in the red-zone, especially because there’s simply not enough field. The safeties are doing everything they can to start the play deep in the end-zone – you know, to prevent a deep end-zone pass – but they’re not allowed to be out of bounds so immediately the ideal spread is compressed and it really ruins everything. They just can’t give up the necessary ground at the front of the end-zone.

  9. If you watched Hard Knocks Hue came off as a TOOL in that 1st episode talking like he was Belicheck or Lombardi and smacking around his coordinators who have actually WON before. Hue has to go. Feel bad for Baker because he will have to learn a whole new system next season but with the talent and GM they now have its actually a pretty attractive job!

  10. …in other words, why are there two safeties playing 25 yards deep on 3rd and 17, coach?!?! “Keep everything in front of you. Just give up those fifteen yards to a moderate crossing route; they don’t matter.”

  11. Assuming the bromance between Jackson and Haslam is over, Dorsey needs to step in and kick Jackson to the curb where he belongs. The on-going side show is breeding disfunction which the team does not need!!!

  12. Farmer vs Shanahan, now it’s Huey vs Haley. Shanahan resigned, and more than likely, so will Haley. Huey’s plan for survival is to kiss Haslams’ rings, create a ne’er do well team, and push out everyone whom he suspects as being a threat to his position. Huey is a snake.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!