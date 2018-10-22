Hue Jackson: I never said I was taking over offensive playcalling

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson hired Todd Haley as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason and gave him control of the team’s playcalling after handling it himself the last two years.

That made it notable that Jackson said he feels a need to be more involved in the offense after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers. On Monday, Jackson revisited those comments and explained that he is not planning to take back control of the playbook from Haley.

“I never said I would take over the playcalling,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I said I needed to help. I have to be careful not to get too frustrated too.”

Jackson said that Haley is “very open” to his plan to infuse himself into the offensive staff’s work, which is something Haley would have to say if he’s going to avoid losing his job or creating a contentious work environment with the guy above him in the team’s hierarchy. We’ll see how the new arrangement is working when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh in Week Eight.