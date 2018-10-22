Jaguars cut Jamaal Charles

Getty Images

Jamaal Charles appears to have reached the end of the line.

Charles, the four-time Pro Bowl running back, was cut by the Jaguars today.

The 31-year-old Charles barely got on the field for Jacksonville: He played in two games and had six carries for seven yards.

Although Charles has a career average of 5.4 yards per carry, the highest average for a running back in NFL history, he simply hasn’t been the same player over the last few years. With a few notable exceptions, running backs reach old age when they hit 30. Charles doesn’t appear to have anything left.