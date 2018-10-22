Jaguars promote Nick DeLuca to take Jamaal Charles’ roster spot

Getty Images

The Jaguars promoted rookie linebacker Nick DeLuca from the practice squad, the team announced Monday. He takes Jamaal Charles‘ roster spot.

The Jaguars released Charles on Monday.

DeLuca spent the first seven weeks of the season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after originally signing with the team Aug. 21.

He spent part of the offseason with the Titans after signing with Tennessee as an undrafted rookie out of North Dakota State.

He was a two-time Butkus Award nominee for the nation’s top linebacker in NCAA Division I FCS. DeLuca was named a first-team All-American as a redshirt senior in 2017.

DeLuca won five Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and four NCAA Division I FCS national titles as the Bison went 69-6 over his five years in the program. He started 36 of 59 career games.