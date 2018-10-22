Jason Garrett defends late play calling: We got into field goal range

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 22, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has taken plenty of criticism after Sunday’s loss in Washington, with his overly conservative play calling having the Cowboys ending the game with a long missed field goal rather than taking a shot at the end zone. But Garrett won’t second-guess himself.

Garrett said after the game that the goal was to get into field goal range, and the offense accomplished that goal. Just because the field goal missed, Garrett says, that doesn’t mean the strategy was wrong.

“The biggest thing after we got ourselves into field goal range was to try to get up there and clock the ball, preserve that last timeout and then give us the freedom,” Garrett said. “I think we were trying to get the ball down to 12 seconds. So once we got down to that point, the biggest thing that we wanted to do was maximize the field goal opportunity and run the ball, make some yards, use the timeout and then kick the game-tying field goal.”

But why settle for just getting the field goal range, when a field goal only would have sent the game into overtime? Why not try to win in regulation? On their last three offensive plays the Cowboys threw two short passes to Cole Beasley and then handed off to Ezekiel Elliott before the field goal attempt, rather than trying to go downfield to score a touchdown. Just getting into field goal range shouldn’t have been Garrett’s end goal.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Jason Garrett defends late play calling: We got into field goal range

  4. Jason Garrett is gonna get fired and nobody else is gonna hire him because the only reason he coaches the Cowboys is because he’ll do as Jerry tells him. His football coaching skill is average at best.

  5. Can the story be “Redskins win holding Elliott to 33 yards rushing” instead of “penalty kills Cowboys”?

  6. That’s the problem with this guy, his thinking does not evolve. Yeah, the initial goal is to get into FG range, true but then once you’re there and have time, your thinking needs to adjust or you’re just not a good coach. Lot of coaches having bad seasons including super bowl champion Doug Pederson, who let a bad team beat them because the team decided 3 quarters was good enough.

  7. Wow I have no idea. I see both sides of this, and would probably have played it safe and tried the FG. But with one time out left and playing a division rival…………..,…

  8. I do NOT know how much longer I can even look at him….smh…He and Linehan cannot be fired fast enough for me 😦

  9. The lack of creativity of this Cowboys play calling is crazy. Understood, the run game wasn’t there, you still need to get your best playmaker (Zeke) involved. Maybe try this thing called a check down? They kept motioning him to the slot and then he would become useless. I can now see why Cowboys fans want Jason Garrett fired. Dak was glaring at Cole Beasley the entire 4th quarter and was lucky to get it to him when he did. Most predictable offense in the league.

  10. Here’s the thing. Garrett’s right. This is less about a DESIRE to be conservative and more about REALIZING you have a conservative QB. Garrett went for the field goal because he knew Dak wouldn’t have been able to sore the winning touchdown.

  13. It is painful to see the cameras show him on the sideline. He has that blank look on his face that says I have no idea what I am doing. Pull the trigger Jerrah and get rid of Carrot Top….no offense TO Carrot Top.

  15. Football is becoming a sport designed by lawyers, managed by marketing executives, and played by people who hate the country where it’s played. So exciting.

  16. said it before and everyone has seen it. been a fan since 65, have seen them play all across the country more than a few times and many times in dallas even though im from boston. if jerry jones extends garrett and gives prescott a small fortune i’m done…fini…only so much you can be played for a sucker. prescott singlehandedly in the last season and a half has accounted for 30 points for the opposition. wake up jerry i realize your stuck with him this season but next year please be smart

  17. Garrett’s elite education does not help him on the football field. Fire him now and get a real football coach. I am just afraid that he might end up as a broadcaster.

  18. In the era of passing offense, Dak just isn’t a good enough passer.

    4 0 Rate This

    Another Patriot fanboy with no clue spouting nonsense. The Cowboys have given Zak no body to throw to, but I guess the fanboy overlooked that…..smh.

  19. sigh….ladies, ladies, ladies. First–Garrett does NOT call the plays, Linehan does. Second–none of you know the hierarchy inside the org, this puppet coach nonsense is something you heard and repeat like the parrots you are. Third–the interior D line of Washingon whipped the Cowboys up front all day, while Dallas’ interior D line provided little pressure. Dallas was also out-coached, and outschemed at times, critical times. Lost in this story is Elliott having one of his worst days, AP going All-Pro and the highly criticized Prescott playing lights out while getting little help around him (badly timed holding calls, drops, routes cut off). Now, add to this the bizarre “snap” penalty (see where Gruden warned his guys and the league) and there is your game. Garrett and lack of creativity in the play calling had little to do with it. Getting your butt kicked in the trenches and better execution all around by the Skins were what happened. Signed, a livelong Cowboys fan of 40 years.

  20. He’s been in over his head with this job for 8 years. The problem is, any head coach worth his salt would not allow Jerry to serve as the “head coach by Proxy” like Garrett does.

  21. I don’t get the feeling that anyone on the team really RESPECTS Jason Garrett, and his decision making isn’t helping his cause. Is there anyone in existence who can be both a good head coach AND Jerry’s personal hand puppet? I don’t think so, and that’s why Dallas is not going anywhere.

  22. He was playing to tie the game…. ahahahah. I can’t. this hurt as a Cowboys fan. We have a coach who doesn’t play to win. This right here just sum up Garrett entire conservative style of coaching. Against the Texans he didn’t go for it cause the game was tie so he OK with the score the way it was. He will always be OK with tied score and play conservative. What coach play for a tie with 50+ seconds left at the 45 line and a timeout to spare. Instead he called a run play in the Middle against a team with the best group of interior line and have limited Zeke all game long.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!