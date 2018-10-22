Jerry Jones has gone radio silent after latest loss

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t talk to reporters after last night’s loss to Washington.

That’s not news in most markets, but Jones loves holding court, and since he’s the guy in charge, there’s always plenty of people ready to listen.

Now, his sudden reticence is a thing.

One of the hosts of his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan tweeted out word that Jones had canceled his regular Tuesday appearance on the station.

The team stayed over in Washington for a field trip today, which may complicate travel arrangements. But last we checked, Jones has a cell phone, which would enable him to talk from any location if he felt like it.

He can’t be thrilled about being 3-4, after a dubious penalty. But the trade deadline is also looming, and his inclination to make a splash often has to be curbed by those closest to (and related to) him. And the status of coach Jason Garrett has also been a recent talking point, with Jones denying that he’s working on an extension.

Or, maybe he has a dentist appointment. Who knows? What we do know is that he loves talking, and he’s now turned down two prime opportunities to do just that.