Jerry Jones’ other trades for No. 1 receivers didn’t work out

Getty Images

The Cowboys traded a first-round pick to the Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper. While Cowboys fans have longed for a No. 1 receiver all season, they don’t seem particularly excited about the acquisition of Cooper.

Perhaps it’s because they remember the other times Jerry Jones traded his first-rounder(s) for No. 1 receivers.

Cooper is inexpensive compared to what the Cowboys traded for Joey Galloway and Roy Williams. Neither worked out for Dallas.

The Cowboys acquired Williams (pictured) at the trade deadline in 2008, getting the receiver and a seventh-round choice from the Lions for first-, third- and sixth-round selections. The Cowboys signed Williams to a five-year, $45 million extension, with $20 million guaranteed, soon after.

The Lions drafted tight end Brandon Pettigrew, receiver Derrick Williams and running back Aaron Brown in 2009. The Cowboys got 94 catches for 1,324 yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games out of Roy Williams before releasing him.

A year after releasing Williams, Jones said, “I’d love to have that trade back.”

The Galloway trade arguably was worse considering Dallas sent two first-round choices to the Seahawks, who used the picks to take Shaun Alexander and Koren Robinson. Alexander earned NFL MVP honors in 2005.

Galloway played 48 games for Dallas, making 151 catches for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The bottom line is this: It’s a fairly safe bet the Cowboys would have used their first-round pick on a receiver next spring. So if Cooper is better than whoever that player is, it was a good deal. If not, then it wasn’t.